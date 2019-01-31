Cartoon Network Studios have selected their six artists for its inaugural Storyboard Artist Training Program, which is a paid educational course which will expand career opportunities for up-and-coming creative talent.

The program was announced in October of last year and over 2,000 people submitted. It was narrowed down to six artists which include Marcy Bones, Miranda Harmon, Christine Le, Alabaster Pizzo, Jazzlyn Weaver and Brigitte Woltjen. They will participate in a 12-week program starting Feb. 4 where they will work alongside Cartoon Network employees to gain firsthand television storyboarding experiences. Staffed on rotating in-house production crews, participants will receive direct mentorship and training in a hands-on environment to refine their writing and storyboarding techniques. Guest instructors include Matt Burnett and Ben Levin (Craig of the Creek), Owen Dennis (Infinity Train), Julia Pott (Summer Camp Island), JG Quintel (Close Enough), and others. The Storyboard Artist Training Program is part of the Cartoon Network Studios Academy, an ongoing studio initiative dedicated to the development of artists both within the studio and its community.

Read the bios of the finalists below.

Marcy Bones is a storyboard artist who has worked in indie games, comics, and animation. Most recently, she had a comic featured in Stacked Deck Press’s all-trans comics anthology, We’re Still Here, and has completed storyboarding work with WayForward, an independent video game developer and publisher. Bones also started a Patreon devoted to the development of her television pitch, The Other Town. She is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design.

Miranda Harmon has worked as an illustrator, cartoonist and coloring assistant for clients including Cards Against Humanity, Lion Forge and Scholastic Books. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at Goucher College, where she graduated Cum Laude in Fine Arts and Art History.

Christine Le is passionate about telling stories, illustrating and writing. She completed a Pixar Summer Story Intensive Program, and participated in Cartoon Network’s 2016 Animation Jam. Le is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Entertainment Art/Animation, and a minor in Cinema and Television Arts.

Alabaster Pizzo is originally from New York but moved to Los Angeles last year to work for Shadowmachine Animation, where she completed backgrounds for Netflix’s upcoming Tuca and Bertie. Previously, she also published for Retrofit Comic, serialized a weekly comic for Vice.com, and storyboarded on Cartoon Network’s own Summer Camp Island. Pizzo graduated from the School of Visual Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cartooning.

Jazzlyn Weaver is a 2D artist who has a strong focus in storyboarding and visual development. Weaver has worked as a storyboard artist for the Universal Phoenix Group, and as a 2D general artist for EsianMail, where she created and directed comedic advertisement including visual development, storyboards, character design, sound and editing. Weaver has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Computer Animation from Sam Houston State University, and attended the 2016 UCLA Film & Television Summer Institute where she obtained her Certificate of Completion, Creative Producing.

Brigitte Woltjen graduated from the School of Visual Arts with a Bachelor of Illustration degree. She loves anything that has to do with animation and moving characters specifically 2D animation. She has worked as a freelance illustrator and created several of her own projects.