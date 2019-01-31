Carey Mulligan is to star in Emerald Fennell-directed thriller Promising Young Woman which FilmNation Entertainment will launch sales on at the EFM in Berlin. UTA will rep U.S.

Shoot is due to get underway this spring on the project from writer-director Fennel, show-runner on Killing Eve season two.

Oscar nominee Mulligan will play Cassie, a young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past, who begins exacting her own particular brand of revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path. LuckyChap Entertainment, Emerald Fennell and FilmNation will produce.

The producers said, “We are excited to unleash Emerald Fennell’s dark and subversive vision on an unsuspecting public. Carey Mulligan is the perfect actress to draw the audience into Cassie’s world.”

