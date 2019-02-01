With the reunion of classic TV shows being all the rage right now, can we ever expect CW’s ultimate millennial series Gossip Girl to come back?

“There’s been discussions,” said CW President Mark Pedowitz at TCA today, “but I don’t know if we’re there yet.”

“I don’t know what it would be, a lot of that is up to the Warner Bros. studio and Josh and Steph because you don’t want to do anything without them,” added the network boss.

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons from 2007-2012 on the CW across 121 episodes and aired at a time when social media was taking off.

The sensation of the series extended beyond the tube, impacting young women’s fashion sense. The New York Times reported in 2008 that Gossip Girl was “one of the biggest influences on how young women spend. Fans stride into boutiques bearing magazine tear sheets that feature members of the cast and ask for their exact outfits. Or they order scoop-neck tops and hobo bags by following e-commerce links from the show’s Web site.” Some fashion brands paid a fee to have product placement on the show. Fashion designer Anna Sui created a Gossip Girl fashion line in 2009. By 2011, Warner Bros. partnered with Romeo & Juliet Couture to create another official clothing line inspired by Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf. There was also a cosmetics line with Birchbox, with products curated by the series’ makeup department head, Amy Tagliamonti, and hair department head, Jennifer Johnson. Verizon Wireless had a contract with the series for five seasons in which characters were seen holding their cell phones. Industry estimates pegged that in 2007 sponsors such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Target and Johnson & Johnson shelled out over $28M in ad bucks to Gossip Girl.

Coming away from the series, Lively has exploded into a marquee film star with profitable successes such as A Simple Favor ($97M WW, $20M production cost) last fall and The Shallows ($119M WW, $17M production cost). Up next for her is the female spy feature The Rhythm Section from Global Road and Paramount. Meester has been multi-hyphenate, splitting her time on Broadway (Of Mice and Men with James Franco and Chris O’Dowd), screen (The Judge with Robert Downey Jr) and TV (ABC’s Singles Parents). Ed Westwick battled sexual assault allegations and was cleared last July. The British born-actor currently stars in the BBC series White Gold. Gossip Girl co-creators Schwartz and Savage are busy with Hulu/Marvel’s Runaways and CW’s Dynasty, the latter which received a season 3 pick-up today.