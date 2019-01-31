EXCLUSIVE: Former Sony Pictures Imageworks executive Shauna Bryan, whose credits include The Meg, Suicide Squad and Thor: The Dark World, has joined U.S. and Australia-based firm Luma Pictures to lead business development as Executive Producer of VFX.

Aquaman and Black Panther special effects outfit Luma has most recently worked on movies including Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Prior to joining Luma, Bryan served as Vice President of New Business and Production Executive for Sony Pictures Imageworks, as well as Vice President of Method Studios, Vancouver.

“Shauna brings a strong creative sensibility to her strategies for business development, which helps filmmakers, studios, and artist teams all feel well-supported,” said Payam Shohadai, founder and CEO of Luma. “Her passion for the art of filmmaking, along with her hands-on production experience, makes her a perfect partner for Luma, and we’re incredibly excited for her to join our team.”

“Luma Pictures is known for its dynamic energy and forward-thinking reputation,” added Bryan. “The studio’s ability to do high caliber visual effects work and passion for creative storytelling should go firmly hand in hand as the company evolves into its future, and I look forward to directing a focus for Luma Pictures’ creative strengths as we elevate the company’s profile even further.”