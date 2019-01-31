With The Big Bang Theory coming to its big bye-bye, the cast gets together for something of an early exit interview on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The long-running sitcom is taping its final episodes leading up to the May departure, and stars Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Biyalik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar took the DeGeneres to ponder the show’s legacy – and how they’re coping with the farewell.

Watch some highlights from today’s episode above and below.

In one of the clips, Cuoco recalls a recent taping with Galecki when, seemingly out of nowhere, the upcoming end hit her full force. “We were doing a scene before the holiday,” said Cuoco, describing the on-set moment. “We were just blocking, and we were the only two in it, just kind of rehearsing the scene when, out of nowhere, I just started bawling.

“And the crew, all the camera guys and everyone came out and said, ‘We’re so glad you cried because we’ve been waiting to cry’ and they all gave us this big group hug.”

Parsons tell Degeneres and her audience that he hasn’t followed suit – yet – but that he has “a very deep fear” the day is coming when he will “absolutely lose my sh*t.”

In another clip, Biyalik talks about the comedy’s positive impact on promoting science, especially by inspiring kids.

‘It feels especially impactful that not only can we bring people joy and make them laugh, but we are also putting a different face on science and on scientists,” Biyalik said. Galecki concurred, mentioning the 30 or so UCLA scholars benefiting from scholarship money from the show.

Said Galecki, “Inspiring people that are literally molding our culture and our future…I’m just a theater rat, so that’s very cool.” (That’s included in the clip above).

And finally, Ellen wouldn’t be Ellen without yet another game of some sort, so this time around the show has created one titled, naturally enough, Big Bang, combining trivia questions and balloons inflated to the banging point.

No spoilers, so check out the game here:

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday at 8/7c PM on CBS. Check local listings for today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.