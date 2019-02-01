The Casting Society of America held its annual Artios Awards tonight and gave its top film prizes to awards-season regulars Green Book (Big Budget – Comedy), Vice (Big Budget – Drama), Crazy Rich Asians (Studio or Independent Comedy) and BlackKklansman (Studio or Indie Drama).
Other film winners included Black Panther (the Zeitgeist Award) and Isle of Dogs (Feature Animation). Trophies were handed out in 30 categories spanning film, TV and theater during dual ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. Check out the full list of winners below.
Top winners on the TV side included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Atlanta, The Crown, Godless and Rick and Morty.
This year’s honorees were Laura Dern, who received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement; Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award for outstanding commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors; and Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer (the Hoyt Bowers Award). Also, CSA paid special tribute for the first time to the group’s founders Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato.
Here is the full list of winners at the CSA’s 2019 Artios Awards:
FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
Green Book
Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas Sullivan (Associate)
FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
Vice
Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
BlacKkKlansman
Kim Taylor-Coleman
FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA
The Kindergarten Teacher
Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein
FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA
Madeline’s Madeline
Stephanie Holbrook
FEATURE ANIMATION
Isle of Dogs
Douglas Aibel
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
Black Panther
Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jeanie Bacharach, Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate) Betsy Fippinger (Associate)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
Ozark
Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), John Ort (Associate)
TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY
Atlanta
Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA
The Crown
Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
LIMITED SERIES
Godless
Ellen Lewis, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Rene Haynes (Native American Casting), Helen Geier (Location Casting), Kate Sprance (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)
FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
Paterno
Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)
LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
A Series of Unfortunate Events
David Rubin, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)
TELEVISION ANIMATION
Rick and Morty
Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee
REALITY SERIES
Queer Eye
Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Beyhan Oguz
SHORT FILM
The Lost
Matthew Lessall
SHORT FORM SERIES
Relationship Status
Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Jim Carnahan
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL
Mean Girls
Bethany Knox
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA
Angels in America
Jim Carnahan
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL
Once on This Island
Craig Burns
NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA
Jesus Hopped the A Train
David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
REGIONAL THEATRE
Angels in America
Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)
LOS ANGELES THEATRE
Henry IV
Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Mamma Mia!
Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
THEATRE TOURS
Hamilton
Bethany Knox