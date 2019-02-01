The Casting Society of America held its annual Artios Awards tonight and gave its top film prizes to awards-season regulars Green Book (Big Budget – Comedy), Vice (Big Budget – Drama), Crazy Rich Asians (Studio or Independent Comedy) and BlackKklansman (Studio or Indie Drama).

Disney

Other film winners included Black Panther (the Zeitgeist Award) and Isle of Dogs (Feature Animation). Trophies were handed out in 30 categories spanning film, TV and theater during dual ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. Check out the full list of winners below.

Top winners on the TV side included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Atlanta, The Crown, Godless and Rick and Morty.

This year’s honorees were Laura Dern, who received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement; Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award for outstanding commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors; and Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer (the Hoyt Bowers Award). Also, CSA paid special tribute for the first time to the group’s founders Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato.

Here is the full list of winners at the CSA’s 2019 Artios Awards:

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Green Book

Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas Sullivan (Associate)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Vice

Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

BlacKkKlansman

Kim Taylor-Coleman

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

The Kindergarten Teacher

Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

Madeline’s Madeline

Stephanie Holbrook

FEATURE ANIMATION

Isle of Dogs

Douglas Aibel

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Black Panther

Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jeanie Bacharach, Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate) Betsy Fippinger (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Ozark

Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), John Ort (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

Atlanta

Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

The Crown

Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

LIMITED SERIES

Godless

Ellen Lewis, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Rene Haynes (Native American Casting), Helen Geier (Location Casting), Kate Sprance (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

Paterno

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

A Series of Unfortunate Events

David Rubin, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

Rick and Morty

Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

Queer Eye

Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Beyhan Oguz

SHORT FILM

The Lost

Matthew Lessall

SHORT FORM SERIES

Relationship Status

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

Mean Girls

Bethany Knox

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

Angels in America

Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Once on This Island

Craig Burns

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play

Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA

Jesus Hopped the A Train

David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

REGIONAL THEATRE

Angels in America

Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Henry IV

Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Mamma Mia!

Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

Hamilton

Bethany Knox