ABC has greenlighted Woman Up, a single camera comedy from Life in Pieces star Zoe Lister-Jones, Single Parents co-creator Liz Meriwether and Jason Winer (Life in Pieces, Single Parents). Life In Pieces and Single Parents producer 20th Century Fox TV, where Lister-Jones, Meriwether and Winer are under overall deals, is the studio.

Written by Lister-Jones, Woman Up, which had a put pilot commitment, is about two former teen moms who have worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now, at 35, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had.

ABC

Lister-Jones executive produces via her Ms. Lister Films banner with Meriwether and Winer and Jon Radler via Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company.

This marks the second pilot order this season for Winer and his Small Dog Picture Company. He also has the untitled church choir comedy starring Bradley Whitford at NBC.

Lister-Jones stars opposite Colin Hanks in Life in Pieces, set to return for Season 4 on CBS. Her other credits include HBO film Confirmation opposite Kerry Washington. Lister-Jones wrote/executive produced/starred in the Fox Searchlight feature, Lola Versus. She also co-wrote, produced and starred in the indie comedy, Breaking Upwards and she wrote/directed the independent feature Band Aid which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Meriwether created, wrote and executive produced all seven seasons of Fox’s New Girl. She also co-created/exec produces with Lake Bell 20th Century Fox TV-produced off-cycle Fox pilot Bless This Mess, which was picked up to series by ABC to debut this midseason and executive produces alongside Winer ABC’s freshman comedy Single Parents, which she co-created with JJ Philbin.

Woman Up joins ABC comedy pilots Happy Accident and an untitled half-hour starring Hannah Simone.