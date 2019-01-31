EXCLUSIVE: Make that A Million Little Things plus one. Series TV veteran Drea de Matteo is set to recur on ABC’s freshman drama starting next week. Playing Mrs. Nelson, a woman who lives at Barbara Morgan’s old address, she will appear in the preview footage after tonight’s episode.

No further details on her character were announced.

ABC

De Matteo broke out as Adriana La Cerva on HBO’s Emmy-winning mob drama The Sopranos and has had several starring or recurring TV roles since. She co-starred on NBC Friends spinoff Joey and Jennifer Lopez crime drama Shades of Blue and was a regular for one season of ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She also appeared as Jax Teller’s ex-wife in about three dozen episodes of FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

Created by DJ Nash, A Million Little Things has been surging in the ratings lately, hitting series highs in total viewers and the demo in the past two weeks. ABC ordered four additional episodes of the series in October, bringing its freshman season to 17 episodes and effectively making it a full-season order.

Airing at 9 PM Thursdays, the ensemble drama stars David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene and Tristan Byon. Nash executive produces with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment and James Griffiths. Kapital produces with ABC Studios.