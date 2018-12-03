CBS’s 8-10 PM Garth: Live at Notre Dame (1.3, 8.85M) was Sunday’s most watched entertainment program on Sunday, but not CBS’s most watched. That distinctions went to its lead-in, 60 Minutes (1.3, 10.52M), which lacking a late-afternoon NFL lead-in, tied Brooks in the demo and topped in total viewers featuring Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush reminiscing about late President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94.

For the night, CBS finished second in viewers (first among non-sports programs) with an average audience of 8.27 million.

Back on ABC, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special (0.9, 3.27M viewers) plunged 40% in the demo and 35% in total viewers versus last year’s results on CBS on a Tuesday night, which had marked franchise lows until Sunday’s broadcast.

On the bright side, opposite NBC’s down-to-the-wire Chargers/Steelers Sunday Night Football, the undies parade did manage to build on its lead-in by 29% and ranked No. 1 among entertainment programs in its hour, goosing ABC’s time period week to week by 80% in adults 18-49 to hit a new season best and ABC’s best non-sports rating to the time slot in just over seven months.

Walking up to Victoria’s Secret’s runway extravaganza, ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8, 5.40M), Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (0.6, 3.78M) and Shark Tank (0.7, 3.47M) performed on par-ish, each edging the fashion show in overall audience according to early data.

Fox’s NFL overrun juiced The Simpsons (1.6, 4.39M), Bob’s Burgers (1.2, 3.03M), Family Guy (1.2, 2.73M), and REL (0.6, 1.61M).

NFL-laden NBC (4.0, 13.84M) led the night, followed by CBS (1.1, 8.27M) in total viewers and Fox (2.0, 6.06M) in the demo. ABC (0.8, 3.98M) and CW (0.3, 1.09M) followed, with CW’s Supergirl rose from a 0.3 to a 0.4 in adults 18-49, and “Charmed” rebounded from its series low 0.2 to a 0.3.