Former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday at 94, was brought to the U.S. Capitol Monday to lie in state until Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an eloquent speech, after which House Speaker Paul Ryan gave a speech with many words.

Veep Mike Pence, however, had a message to deliver.

Some Washington wags say Pence loves George H.W. Bush because he got elected POTUS while a sitting Veep – am historic feat Pence hopes to repeat.

Calling our 43rd POTUS a “modest” man of “nerve” and “daring,” Pence ran though GHWB’s resume, but paid particular attention to his eight years as Veep.

“For eight years, [Bush] served as the 43rd Vice President of the United States,” Pence began. “I’m told, as he was preparing to become Vice President he joked about the job, saying there was ‘Nothing substantive to do at all’.”

That got a laugh from the Bush family and others in the hall.

“But, as history records,” Pence continued, getting down to his point, “during those years, he set the standard as a sound counselor and loyal adviser to an outsider who came to Washington D.C. to shake things up…cut taxes, rebuild the military.”

“And, together, they did just that,” Pence said, in case anyone had missed his point.

“Then, in 1988 he made history again, when George Herbert Walker Bush was elected in a landslide, as the 41st President Of the United States of America, becoming the first sitting Vice President to win the presidency in more than 150 years of our history,” Pence noted.