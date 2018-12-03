Universal Pictures has picked up the rights to some of Prince’s classic songs, which will be the backdrop to a narrative feature. No word on what songs will be used and the studio is affirming that the film is not a Prince biopic.

Atom Factory’s Troy Carter, the entertainment advisor of Prince’s estate will executive produce alongside Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, the exclusive worldwide publishing administrator for Prince’s catalog.

Sara Scott and Mika Pryce will oversee development on behalf of the studio.

This isn’t the only Prince-inspired project in the works. Selma helmer Ava DuVernay is set to direct a documentary about Prince for Netflix, while Elizabeth Banks is attached to star in and produce Queen For A Day, based on Chris Lee’s Daily Beast story When Prince Made a Chambermaid His Queen for a Day about hotel maid who won a date with the pop icon. This one is set up at Paramount Players.

