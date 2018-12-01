3RD UPDATE/WRITETHRU SATURDAY AM after Friday post: For the third year in a row, Disney will own the slow post-Thanksgiving period with Ralph Breaks the Internet which according to figures at this point in time earned $5.8M on Friday, -73% from Black Friday a week ago with a second weekend of $25.1M at 4,017 theaters, which is a steeper drop at -55% than we anticipated yesterday. Gross-wise, Ralph 2‘s second weekend isn’t that far from Disney’s previous Thanksgiving second weekend holdovers Moana ($28.2M, -50%) and Coco ($27.5M, -46%). Total by Sunday for Ralph 2 through 12 days would be $118.6M.

Universal/Illumination’s The Grinch has bounced back, and looks to be stealing No. 2 away from MGM/New Line’s Creed II, $16.8M to $16.4M. The Dr. Seuss movie looks to cross the two-century mark with a running total of $202.5M by Sunday and is only easing 44% in its fourth weekend. Dropping harder at-64% is Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald which is clearly not up to snuff of its first movie in regards to audience response (B+ to A), and critical response (40% Rotten to 74% Certified Fresh). Creed II‘s second weekend is ahead of its 2015 predecessor ($14.9M) and its running total by Sunday of $80.7M is also raging ahead through 12 days by 25%.

Fifth place is 20th Century Fox/New Regency/GK Films’ Bohemian Rhapsody which in weekend 5 is eyeing $7.9M, -44% for a running total of $164.2M. The Freddie Mercury biopic recently sang past half billion at the global box office.

Screen Gems’ R-rated horror film, The Possession of Hannah Grace, though falling outside of the top 5 and with a number that might not look so dazzling with $2.4M on Friday (including those $625K previews) and $6.1M over three-days, is actually doing just fine off its $6M production cost and estimated $12M P&A spend. The movie was a low-budget cash grab in the current slow marketplace and we’ve heard from finance sources that anything over $5.5M was considered to be a win for Sony internally. So, hopefully, the movie stays alive. Critics weren’t kind to it with a 27% Rotten Tomatoes score and audiences weren’t over the moon with a C- CinemaScore last night; far from Screen Gems’ late August 2016 hit Don’t Breathe (B+) but above this summer’s Slender Man which did a D-, and opened to $11.3M and finaled at $30.5M. Sony was always planning to launch a horror film this weekend, the previous title being the James Gunn-produced BrightBurn. In October, following the right-wing Twitter bash against the Guardians of the Galaxy director and his firing off the Disney/Marvel franchise, Sony gave BrightBurn some distance from that meshugaas and put the genre pic in a more warmer period, both weather-wise and financially on the calendar, opening Memorial Day weekend next year, May 24.

Shoutouts are in order for Universal/Participant Media/DreamWorks’ Green Book which is looking to have one of the best 3-day % holds of the weekend, -26% in its third go-round with $4.1M at 1,065. That’s positive word of mouth in effect, and should not be discounted. There are some who believe that after awards season, this Peter Farrelly-directed period movie legs out past $50M.

Also doing well is Fox Searchlight’s expansion of The Favourite which jumped from four New York and Los Angeles locations with new plays in San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, and Phoenix. The Rachel Weisz-Emma Stone-Olivia Colman movie made an estimated $316K in its second Friday, +66% for a second weekend of $1.1M and a great per screen of $32,2K (the best of the weekend). Three-day wise that’s on par with the second weekend of expansion of The Shape of Water which went from 2 to 41 locations and yielded a $27,8K per theater.

Orion’s teen musical Anna and the Apocalypse launched at five locations with $16K last night and a three-day of $48K and per screen of $9K (not so great).

Warner Bros. has the Nick Nolte movie Head Full of Honey which is German director Til Schweiger’s remake of his 2014 film about a man suffering from Alzheimer’s embarks who on a final road trip with his granddaughter. The movie made an estimated $4K on 4 screens last night in what looks to be a $12K opening weekend for a very low $3K screen average.

WEEKEND B.O. FOR NOV. 30-DEC. 2 thumb rank film dis. screens (chg) fri (% dy) 3-day (-%) total wk 1 Ralph Breaks… Dis 4,017 $5.8M (-73%) $25.1M (-55%) $118.6M 2 2 The Grinch Uni/Ill 3,924 (-26) $3.8M (-67%) $16.8M (-44%) $202.5M 4 3 Creed MGM/NL 3,576 (+135) $4.8M (-66%) $16.4M (-54%) $80.7M 2 4 Fantastic Beasts 2 WB 3,851 (-312) $2.9M (-75%) $10.6M (-64%) $133.7M 3 5 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox/NR/GK 3,007 (+80) $2M (-60%) $7.9M (-44%) $164.2M 5 6 Instant Family Par 3,376 (+90) $2M (-56%) $7.3M (-41%) $46.1M 3 7 …Hannah Grace Sony 2,065 $2.45M $6.1M $6.1M 1 8 Robin Hood 20th/NR 2,827 $1.3M

(-62%) $4.5M (-51%) $21.5M 2 9 Widows 20th/NR 2,393 (-410) $1.2M (-60%) $4.2M (-48%) $32.9M 3 10 green Book Uni/DW/Part 1,065 (+2) $1.1M (-43%) $4.1M (-26%) $14.2M 3

1ST UPDATE, FRIDAY 7:57AM: There’s only one new wide release this weekend and that’s Screen Gems microbudget R-Rated horror movie The Possession of Hannah Grace from helmer Diederik Van Rooijen, and last night from 1,866 locations, the movie made $625K from shows that started at 7PM.

Sony is expecting $3M for the weekend, however industry estimates think it could do $6M-$7M and that’s a great number we hear for this movie that cost around $6M and has an estimated P&A around $12M. The Possession of Hannah Grace, written by Brian Sieve and produced by Todd Garner and Sean Robins, follows Megan (Shay Mitchell) a cop fresh out of rehab who takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue. A disfigured cadaver arrives and she begins to face a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses.

Most of the major studios took off this weekend as far as wide entries because the post Thanksgiving-frame is typically a downer business wise as the holiday season ramps up and audiences become distracted. That said, genre tends to appeal to a certain size crowd, i.e. Universal’s Krampus during the post Turkey frame in 2015 which opened to $16.2M off a $15M production cost and went on to make $42.7M stateside.

Disney

In this scenario, Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet will continue to rule No. 1 in its second weekend with $31M, -45%, after a nine-day cume of $93.5M and MGM/New Line’s Creed II will continue to be No. 2 with a $20M, -44%, second outing following a $64.3M nine-day total to date. By Sunday, should Ralph 2 hit $124.5M, he’ll be pacing ahead of his first 2012 installment by 23%. Wreck-It Ralph made $189.4M in U.S./Canada and Ralph 2 could easily see over $230M.

Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ended its first week with $123.1M. It’s projected to earn $16M in its third weekend, -45%, for a running total by Sunday of $139.1M. That puts the J.K. Rowling written and produced Harry Potter spinoff 24% behind FB1 which ended its domestic run at $234M. If Grindelwald continues at this pace, it’s looking at around $177M.