Yorgos Lanthimos’s acclaimed comedy-drama The Favourite won a record ten awards at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in London tonight.

The film won Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films. Olivia Colman maintained her perfect record of winning at BIFA every time she is nominated and took home her fourth BIFA trophy.

Her performance as Queen Anne was awarded Best Actress. Her co-star Rachel Weisz was named Best Supporting Actress; Weisz won at BIFA for The Constant Gardener in 2005. The five awards on the night took the tally for The Favourite to ten, added to its five craft awards announced earlier this month for Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair Design and Best Production Design.

The Fox Searchlight charge is rolling into the awards season on a high having garnered acclaim out of the gate at the Venice Film Festival. Set in 18th century England, the film follows a frail Queen Anne (Colman) and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) who governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

Joe Cole’s portrayal of an English boxer in a Thai prison in A Prayer Before Dawn won him the Best Actor award. Alessandro Nivola won Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dovid in Disobedience opposite Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams.

American Animals writer director Bart Layton won the Debut Screenwriter award for his first fiction feature. The film also won Best Editing. Turner Prize-winning artist Richard Billingham received The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director for Ray & Liz. The film’s producer Jacqui Davies won the award for Breakthrough Producer.

Beast star Jessie Buckley was named Most Promising Newcomer. You Were Never Really Here won two BIFAs – for Best Music and Best Sound. Evelyn was named Best Documentary.

The Discovery Award went to Voyageuse by May Miles Thomas. The Best British Short Film award was presented to The Big Day. The only category of the night open to non-UK films, Best International Independent Film was won by Roma.

The Special Jury Prize was presented to Horace Ové CBE. Judi Dench was presented with the 2018 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film. Also previously announced was the winner of Best Effects – Aardman Animation’s Early Man.

Full list of winners:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

Judi Dench

The Special Jury Prize

Horace Ové CBE

Best British Independent Film

AMERICAN ANIMALS Bart Layton, Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Mary Jane Skalski

BEAST Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon

DISOBEDIENCE Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Frida Torresblanco, Ed Guiney, Rachel Weisz

THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday

YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Lynne Ramsay, Pascal Caucheteux, Rosa Attab, James Wilson, Rebecca O’Brien

Best Director sponsored by Broadsword Event House

ANDREW HAIGH Lean on Pete

YORGOS LANTHIMOS The Favourite

BART LAYTON American Animals

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast

LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films

DEBORAH DAVIS, TONY McNAMARA The Favourite

BART LAYTON American Animals

SEBASTIÁN LELIO, REBECCA LENKIEWICZ Disobedience

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast

LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here

Best Actress sponsored by MAC

GEMMA ARTERTON The Escape

JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast

OLIVIA COLMAN The Favourite

MAXINE PEAKE Funny Cow

RACHEL WEISZ Disobedience

Best Supporting Actress

NINA ARIANDA Stan & Ollie

RACHEL McADAMS Disobedience

EMMA STONE The Favourite

RACHEL WEISZ The Favourite

MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy

Best Actor

JOE COLE A Prayer Before Dawn

STEVE COOGAN Stan & Ollie

RUPERT EVERETT The Happy Prince

JOAQUIN PHOENIX You Were Never Really Here

CHARLIE PLUMMER Lean on Pete

Best Supporting Actor

STEVE BUSCEMI Lean on Pete

BARRY KEOGHAN American Animals

ALESSANDRO NIVOLA Disobedience

EVAN PETERS American Animals

DOMINIC WEST Colette

Most Promising Newcomer

JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast

MICHAELA COEL Been So Long

LIV HILL Jellyfish

MARCUS RUTHERFORD Obey

MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

RICHARD BILLINGHAM Ray & Liz

DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy

MATT PALMER Calibre

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast

LEANNE WELHAM Pili

Debut Screenwriter

KAREN GILLAN The Party’s Just Beginning

DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy

BART LAYTON American Animals

MATT PALMER Calibre

MICHAEL PEARCE Beast

Breakthrough Producer

KRISTIAN BRODIE Beast

JACQUI DAVIES Ray & Liz

ANNA GRIFFIN Calibre

MARCIE MACLELLAN Apostasy

FAYE WARD Stan & Ollie

The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance

THE DIG Andy Tohill, Ryan Tohill, Stuart Drennan, Brian J. Falconer

IRENE’S GHOST Iain Cunningham, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, David Arthur, Ellie Land

A MOMENT IN THE REEDS Mikko Makela, James Watson

SUPER NOVEMBER Douglas King, Josie Long

VOYAGEUSE May Miles Thomas

Best Documentary

BEING FRANK: THE CHRIS SIEVEY STORY Steve Sullivan

EVELYN Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara

ISLAND Steven Eastwood, Elhum Shakerifar

NAE PASARAN Felipe Bustos Sierra

UNDER THE WIRE Christopher Martin, Tom Brisley

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

THE BIG DAY Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith, Michelle Stein

BITTER SEA Fateme Ahmadi, Emma Parsons

THE FIELD Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay, Thomas Bidegain

POMMEL Paris Zarcilla, Sebastian Brown, Ivan Kelava

TO KNOW HIM Ted Evans, Kellie Smith, Jennifer Monks, Michelle Stein

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

CAPERNAUM Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeily, Michelle Keserwani, Khaled Mouzanar, Michel Merkt

COLD WAR Pawel Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczynska

THE RIDER Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bert Hamelinck

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis, Gabriela Rodriguez

SHOPLIFTERS Hirokazu Koreeda

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight

DIXIE CHASSAY The Favourite

JULIE HARKIN Beast

AVY KAUFMAN American Animals

ANDY PRYOR Stan & Ollie

MICHELLE SMITH Apostasy

Best Cinematography supported by Blackmagic Design

OLE BRATT BIRKELAND American Animals

MAGNUS NORDENHOF JØNK Lean on Pete

ROBBIE RYAN The Favourite

TOM TOWNEND You Were Never Really Here

DAVID UNGARO A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Costume Design

CHRISTINA BLACKALLER An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin

JACQUELINE DURRAN Peterloo

ANDREA FLESCH Colette

SANDY POWELL The Favourite

GUY SPERANZA Stan & Ollie

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film

JOE BINI You Were Never Really Here

MARC BOUCROT A Prayer Before Dawn

NICK FENTON, JULIAN HART, CHRIS GILL American Animals

YORGOS MAVROPSARIDIS The Favourite

BEN WHEATLEY Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Best Effects

HOWARD JONES Early Man

MATTHEW STRANGE, MARK WELLBAND Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back)

GEORGE ZWIER, PAUL DRIVER Peterloo

Best Make Up & Hair Design

CHRISTINE BLUNDELL Peterloo

MARK COULIER, JEREMY WOODHEAD Stan & Ollie

STACEY LOUISE HOLMAN A Prayer Before Dawn

IVANA PRIMORAC Colette

NADIA STACEY The Favourite

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

AARON CUPPLES Island of the Hungry Ghosts

JONNY GREENWOOD You Were Never Really Here

RICHARD HAWLEY Funny Cow

ANNE NIKITIN American Animals

JIM WILLIAMS Beast

Best Production Design

MICHAEL CARLIN Colette

FIONA CROMBIE The Favourite

SUZIE DAVIES Peterloo

JOHN PAUL KELLY Stan & Ollie

BECK RAINFORD Ray & Liz

Best Sound supported by Silk Factory

JOHNNIE BURN The Favourite

PAUL DAVIES You Were Never Really Here

SÉVERIN FAVRIAU A Prayer Before Dawn

CJ MIRRA Time Trial

ANDREW STIRK American Animals