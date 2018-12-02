Yorgos Lanthimos’s acclaimed comedy-drama The Favourite won a record ten awards at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in London tonight.
The film won Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films. Olivia Colman maintained her perfect record of winning at BIFA every time she is nominated and took home her fourth BIFA trophy.
Her performance as Queen Anne was awarded Best Actress. Her co-star Rachel Weisz was named Best Supporting Actress; Weisz won at BIFA for The Constant Gardener in 2005. The five awards on the night took the tally for The Favourite to ten, added to its five craft awards announced earlier this month for Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair Design and Best Production Design.
The Fox Searchlight charge is rolling into the awards season on a high having garnered acclaim out of the gate at the Venice Film Festival. Set in 18th century England, the film follows a frail Queen Anne (Colman) and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) who governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
Joe Cole’s portrayal of an English boxer in a Thai prison in A Prayer Before Dawn won him the Best Actor award. Alessandro Nivola won Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dovid in Disobedience opposite Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams.
American Animals writer director Bart Layton won the Debut Screenwriter award for his first fiction feature. The film also won Best Editing. Turner Prize-winning artist Richard Billingham received The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director for Ray & Liz. The film’s producer Jacqui Davies won the award for Breakthrough Producer.
Beast star Jessie Buckley was named Most Promising Newcomer. You Were Never Really Here won two BIFAs – for Best Music and Best Sound. Evelyn was named Best Documentary.
The Discovery Award went to Voyageuse by May Miles Thomas. The Best British Short Film award was presented to The Big Day. The only category of the night open to non-UK films, Best International Independent Film was won by Roma.
The Special Jury Prize was presented to Horace Ové CBE. Judi Dench was presented with the 2018 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film. Also previously announced was the winner of Best Effects – Aardman Animation’s Early Man.
Full list of winners:
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
Judi Dench
The Special Jury Prize
Horace Ové CBE
Best British Independent Film
AMERICAN ANIMALS Bart Layton, Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Mary Jane Skalski
BEAST Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon
DISOBEDIENCE Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Frida Torresblanco, Ed Guiney, Rachel Weisz
THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Lynne Ramsay, Pascal Caucheteux, Rosa Attab, James Wilson, Rebecca O’Brien
Best Director sponsored by Broadsword Event House
ANDREW HAIGH Lean on Pete
YORGOS LANTHIMOS The Favourite
BART LAYTON American Animals
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast
LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here
Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films
DEBORAH DAVIS, TONY McNAMARA The Favourite
BART LAYTON American Animals
SEBASTIÁN LELIO, REBECCA LENKIEWICZ Disobedience
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast
LYNNE RAMSAY You Were Never Really Here
Best Actress sponsored by MAC
GEMMA ARTERTON The Escape
JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast
OLIVIA COLMAN The Favourite
MAXINE PEAKE Funny Cow
RACHEL WEISZ Disobedience
Best Supporting Actress
NINA ARIANDA Stan & Ollie
RACHEL McADAMS Disobedience
EMMA STONE The Favourite
RACHEL WEISZ The Favourite
MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy
Best Actor
JOE COLE A Prayer Before Dawn
STEVE COOGAN Stan & Ollie
RUPERT EVERETT The Happy Prince
JOAQUIN PHOENIX You Were Never Really Here
CHARLIE PLUMMER Lean on Pete
Best Supporting Actor
STEVE BUSCEMI Lean on Pete
BARRY KEOGHAN American Animals
ALESSANDRO NIVOLA Disobedience
EVAN PETERS American Animals
DOMINIC WEST Colette
Most Promising Newcomer
JESSIE BUCKLEY Beast
MICHAELA COEL Been So Long
LIV HILL Jellyfish
MARCUS RUTHERFORD Obey
MOLLY WRIGHT Apostasy
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
RICHARD BILLINGHAM Ray & Liz
DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy
MATT PALMER Calibre
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast
LEANNE WELHAM Pili
Debut Screenwriter
KAREN GILLAN The Party’s Just Beginning
DANIEL KOKOTAJLO Apostasy
BART LAYTON American Animals
MATT PALMER Calibre
MICHAEL PEARCE Beast
Breakthrough Producer
KRISTIAN BRODIE Beast
JACQUI DAVIES Ray & Liz
ANNA GRIFFIN Calibre
MARCIE MACLELLAN Apostasy
FAYE WARD Stan & Ollie
The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance
THE DIG Andy Tohill, Ryan Tohill, Stuart Drennan, Brian J. Falconer
IRENE’S GHOST Iain Cunningham, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, David Arthur, Ellie Land
A MOMENT IN THE REEDS Mikko Makela, James Watson
SUPER NOVEMBER Douglas King, Josie Long
VOYAGEUSE May Miles Thomas
Best Documentary
BEING FRANK: THE CHRIS SIEVEY STORY Steve Sullivan
EVELYN Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara
ISLAND Steven Eastwood, Elhum Shakerifar
NAE PASARAN Felipe Bustos Sierra
UNDER THE WIRE Christopher Martin, Tom Brisley
Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK
THE BIG DAY Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith, Michelle Stein
BITTER SEA Fateme Ahmadi, Emma Parsons
THE FIELD Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay, Thomas Bidegain
POMMEL Paris Zarcilla, Sebastian Brown, Ivan Kelava
TO KNOW HIM Ted Evans, Kellie Smith, Jennifer Monks, Michelle Stein
Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
CAPERNAUM Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeily, Michelle Keserwani, Khaled Mouzanar, Michel Merkt
COLD WAR Pawel Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczynska
THE RIDER Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bert Hamelinck
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis, Gabriela Rodriguez
SHOPLIFTERS Hirokazu Koreeda
Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight
DIXIE CHASSAY The Favourite
JULIE HARKIN Beast
AVY KAUFMAN American Animals
ANDY PRYOR Stan & Ollie
MICHELLE SMITH Apostasy
Best Cinematography supported by Blackmagic Design
OLE BRATT BIRKELAND American Animals
MAGNUS NORDENHOF JØNK Lean on Pete
ROBBIE RYAN The Favourite
TOM TOWNEND You Were Never Really Here
DAVID UNGARO A Prayer Before Dawn
Best Costume Design
CHRISTINA BLACKALLER An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin
JACQUELINE DURRAN Peterloo
ANDREA FLESCH Colette
SANDY POWELL The Favourite
GUY SPERANZA Stan & Ollie
Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film
JOE BINI You Were Never Really Here
MARC BOUCROT A Prayer Before Dawn
NICK FENTON, JULIAN HART, CHRIS GILL American Animals
YORGOS MAVROPSARIDIS The Favourite
BEN WHEATLEY Happy New Year, Colin Burstead
Best Effects
HOWARD JONES Early Man
MATTHEW STRANGE, MARK WELLBAND Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back)
GEORGE ZWIER, PAUL DRIVER Peterloo
Best Make Up & Hair Design
CHRISTINE BLUNDELL Peterloo
MARK COULIER, JEREMY WOODHEAD Stan & Ollie
STACEY LOUISE HOLMAN A Prayer Before Dawn
IVANA PRIMORAC Colette
NADIA STACEY The Favourite
Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group
AARON CUPPLES Island of the Hungry Ghosts
JONNY GREENWOOD You Were Never Really Here
RICHARD HAWLEY Funny Cow
ANNE NIKITIN American Animals
JIM WILLIAMS Beast
Best Production Design
MICHAEL CARLIN Colette
FIONA CROMBIE The Favourite
SUZIE DAVIES Peterloo
JOHN PAUL KELLY Stan & Ollie
BECK RAINFORD Ray & Liz
Best Sound supported by Silk Factory
JOHNNIE BURN The Favourite
PAUL DAVIES You Were Never Really Here
SÉVERIN FAVRIAU A Prayer Before Dawn
CJ MIRRA Time Trial
ANDREW STIRK American Animals