Tamron Hall’s new syndicated daytime talk show has increased its coverage in the U.S. with 24 Hearst Television markets joining the previously announced ABC Owned Television Stations Group for a fall 2019 launch. The stations include WCVB-TV Boston, WMOR-TV Tampa, WESH-TV Orlando, KCRA-TV Sacramento, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, WBAL-TV Baltimore, KMBC-TV Kansas City, WLWT-TV Cincinnati, WISN-TV Milwaukee and WPBF-TV West Palm Beach, among others, bringing the show’s reach to 50% of U.S. television households, including eight of the top 10 markets. The show was announced by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International in September.

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group includes WABC-TV in New York; KABC-TV in Los Angeles; WLS-TV in Chicago; WPVI-TV in Philadelphia; KGO-TV in San Francisco; KTRK-TV in Houston; WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and KFSN-TV in Fresno, California.

“We are excited to once again be in business with our long-term partners and couldn’t be more pleased that Hearst has placed its confidence in Tamron Hall’s return to daytime television,” said Jed Cohen, executive vice president and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. “These Hearst stations are among the finest in broadcast television and their commitment clearly places Tamron in the best environment for success in 2019.”

Hall previously hosted Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall. She also was responsible for the Guns On Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates special and was a co-host of the NBC News team’s Today and the anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. Prior to joining MSNBC in July 2007, Hall spent 10 years at WFLD in Chicago, where she held a number of positions including general assignment reporter, consumer reporter and host of the three-hour Fox News in the Morning program.

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International is the global content sales and distribution arm of The Walt Disney Company.