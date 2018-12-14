With Disney making it official that for a second year in a row summer will start during the last weekend of April with Avengers: Endgame, STX Entertainment is jumping its family animated feature UglyDolls to May 3, up a week from May 10.

UglyDolls will now be the only wide entry May 3 and moves away from Warner Bros’ Pokemon Detective Pikachu which was planted on May 10.

Kelly Asbury directs the animated pic based off David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim’s plush toy line. Voice cast includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo, and Wang Leehom.

The film is another bid by STX to launch a potential franchise in the wake of its hit female comedy Bad Moms.