EXCLUSIVE: In a strong eight-figure commitment, Mimran Schur Pictures has taken a minority co-financing stake on two upcoming Sony Pictures Entertainment films. Mimran Schur has come aboard to co-finance Holmes & Watson, the Etan Cohen-directed comedy that stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and opens December 25. The other film is Bloodshot, the Valiant Comics adaptation that stars Vin Diesel in his first live action superhero turn, directed by Blur Studios’ Dave Wilson for February 21, 2020 release.

Sony Pictures

Mimran Schur will be looking to make this the start of an ongoing co-fi relationship with Sony. The investment was confirmed to Deadline.

“We are excited to partner on these impactful projects with Sony Pictures, and look forward to doing more films with the studio,” said Mimran Schur CEO/Co-Chairman Jordan Schur, and Co-Chairman David Mimran. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside one another as we pursue our company mandate of promising film endeavors that are a cut above.”

Said Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch: “We are looking forward to working with Jordan and David on these two projects, and to future collaboration.”

Holmes & Watson reunites the Step Brothers tandem of Ferrell and Reilly, playing the world’s greatest detective and his loyal biographer. Cohen wrote the film and it’s produced by Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jimmy Miller, and Clayton Townsend. Bloodshot is produced by Neal H. Moritz.

Valiant Entertainment

Mimran Schur is the partnership between David Mimran and Jordan Schur, latter of whom is the former longtime Geffen Records president who oversaw its lucrative merger with MCA. The production company just wrapped Vincent D’Onofrio’s directorial debut The Kid, an action thriller that stars Ethan Hawke, Chris Pratt, Dane Dehaan, and Jake Schur is his debut role. Past credits include the Gavin O’Connor-directed Tom Hardy-Joel Edgerton-starrer Warrior, the Robert De Niro/Edward Norton-starrer Stone and the Keanu Reeves-starrer Henry’s Crime.