Sky is calling in Dick Wolf’s FBI after striking an expanded licensing deal with CBS Studios International.

The UK pay-TV giant has bought the drama, which is CBS’ biggest new series of the year. Produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and Wolf Entertainment, the show follows the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is exec produced by Wolf, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Terry Miller, Norberto Barba, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The show, which launched in September and has received a full season order, stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel and Sela Ward.

The deal also includes extensions on a number of series such as Hawaii Five-0, Elementary and Madam Secretary as well as The Late Late Show with James Corden. The weekly highlights show will continue on Sky One.

“For many years, we have successfully delivered Sky a slate of broad, powerful, advertiser-friendly series,” said Stephen Tague, Executive Vice President, Client Relations, EMEA, for CBS Studios International. “We think FBI is a terrific addition to the Sky schedule, building on the consistency and reliability that broadcasters have come to expect from CBS programming.”