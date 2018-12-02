'Saturday Night Live' Plays Tribute To President George H.W. Bush

Airing 24 hours after news broke of George H. W. Bush’s passing, Saturday Night Live payed tribute to the former president who was the subject of 22 sketches on the late-night program during his Presidential campaign and four-year tenure.

At the end of the Weekend Update, hosts Michael Che and Colin Just switched to a serious tone as they acknowledged the death of America’s 41st president, sending thoughts and condolences to his family.

“President Bush was famously a very warm and gracious man who always understood the power in being able to laugh at yourself,” Jost said.

A collage of some of former SNL cast member Dana Carvey’s most memorable moments impersonating Bush played, followed by Bush’s appearance alongside Carvey on the show to lightheartedly critique the accuracy of his portrayal. (Watch the video below, the President Bush segment starts at the 1:40 mark)

In addition to appearing with Carvey, Bush later inviting him to the White House. The two became surprisingly fast friends, as Carvey attests in the video below.