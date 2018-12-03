Samantha Bee is throwing her sash into the competitive world of narrative and documentary television with the newly-formed production company Swimsuit Competition which, she wants to make very clear, is NOT a scholarship program.

TBS’s Emmy-winning late night host will create original content that she and team find amusing and would definitely spend a weekend binge watching.

In today’s announcement, Bee said they are looking for great ideas from people flying under the radar, or whose work has been underestimated in the past.

“Fine, if none of you are gonna make TV I want to watch, I’ll make it myself,” Bee said in today’s announcement, adding that Swimsuit Competition is so open-minded it even will consider working with men.

The company has signed a first-look deal with TBS to develop original content, and initially will focus on developing content for television.

Kristen Everman, producer of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” and The Rundown with Robin Thede has been named Swimsuit Competition’s head of development. Everman began her career in entertainment at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and also previously worked on Precious: Based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire, Come Here and Say That, Difficult People, and Odd Mom Out.

Meanwhile, new episodes of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to begin Wednesday. Now in its third season, the program satirizes weekly news and explores other important stories in-depth that have been largely overlooked by more traditional media outlets. Prior to Full Frontal, Bee was a longtime member of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show‘s “Best F#@king News Team,” and holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time (12 years). Bee and her husband Jason Jones also co-created the half-hour comedy series The Detour, which recently aired its third season on TBS.

Bee is represented by United Talent Agency (UTA), AGI Entertainment Media & Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Everman is represented by CAA.