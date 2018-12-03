EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has made a deal to make a film from the James Herbert horror novel Shrine, with Evan Spiliotopoulos to write and direct. He will produce with Ghost House’s Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert.

The story is about a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career. But the “miracles” may have a much darker source.

Herbert, who died in 2013, was called the UK’s answer to Stephen King and his books sold 54 million copies worldwide. King himself once said that the late author’s “books were best sellers because many readers (including me) were too horrified to put them down.”

Spiliotopoulos’ script work includes Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, Universal’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War, starring Chris Hemsworth; and MGM’s Hercules, starring Dwayne Johnson.

Romel Adam will oversee for Ghost House. Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar will shepherd for Screen Gems.

Ghost House is producing the Starz series Ash vs. The Evil Dead and next up is The Grudge revamp for Sony.

Spiliotopoulos is repped by WME, Fourth Wall, Cover 1 Entertainment and attorney Sean Marks; Raimi is CAA and attorney Craig Jacobson.