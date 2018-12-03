EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest, Tyler Perry and interim CBS chairman Strauss Zelnick are among seven new members of The Paley Center for Media’s Board of Trustees, with top execs from Hulu, Amazon and Turner joining the organization’s Los Angeles Board of Governors.

The nonprofit organization has unveiled seven new trustees and five new governors, chosen from the realms of television, music and technology.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees will be Adam Bird, Senior Partner, McKinsey and Company; Steve Cooper, CEO, Warner Music Group; Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle; Tyler Perry, Founder & Owner, Tyler Perry Studios; Jimmy Pitaro, Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks & President, ESPN; Ryan Seacrest, Creative Entrepreneur, TV Radio Host and Producer; and Zelnick, who is chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software as well as his CBS role.

New members of the Los Angeles Board of Governors will include Randy Freer, CEO, Hulu; Tina Perry, General Manager, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Kevin Reilly, President, TNT/tbs, Chief Creative Officer, Turner Entertainment; Jennifer Salke, Head, Amazon Studios; and Michael Wright, President, EPIX.

“It is an honor to welcome this distinguished group to the Paley Center’s Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley’s president and CEO. “The experience and knowledge each of these leaders will bring to the Paley Center further bolsters our position as the media industry’s preeminent nonprofit.”

The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack Jr., and is comprised of leading executives in media and entertainment. The board offers advice and counsel in support of the organization’s mission to lead the conversation around today’s rapidly evolving media landscape. Members also provide input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the organization on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar. Members also help the center forge new partnerships, expand its constituency, and increase participation from the media industry and general public on the West Coast.

The seven new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees including Alfonso de Angoitia, Grupo Televisa; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Mitch Barnes, Nielsen; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Brandon Burgess, ION Media Networks; Juan Luis Cebrián; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde; NBCUniversal; Arzuhan Doğan Yalçindağ, Doğan TV Holding A.S.; Nancy Dubuc, Vice Media; Tami Erwin, Verizon; David Eun, Samsung NEXT; Randy Falco, Univision Communications Inc.; Cristiana Falcone, World Economic Forum; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Judy Hart Angelo; Gustave Hauser, Hauser Communications, Inc.; Robert A. Iger, The Walt Disney Company; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; Mel Karmazin; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Debra Lee; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Joe Marchese, Fox Networks Group; John Martin; Julie Menin, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; James Murdoch, 21st Century Fox; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Richard Plepler, Home Box Office, Inc.; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Viviendi; Shari Redstone, CBS and Viacom; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Geoffrey K. Sands; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Edward Skyler, Citi; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; David J. Stern, National Basketball Association; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Devin Wenig, eBay; Dick Wolf, Wolf Films; and David Zaslav, Discovery Communications.

The new members to the Los Angeles Board of Governors join Cris Abrego, Endemol Shine North America; Chris Albrecht, Starz/A Lionsgate Company; Brian Angiolet, Verizon; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group; Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Casey Bloys, HBO; Campbell Brown, Facebook; Edward Carroll, AMC Networks Inc.; Stephen Davis, Executive Vice President, Hasbro, Inc.; Clifford W. Gilbert-Lurie, Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Mark Greenberg; MSGCI; Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment; Paige Hayes, PwC; Mike Hopkins, Sony Pictures Television; Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Robert Kyncl, YouTube; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Dick Lippin, The Lippin Group; Erik Logan, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Janice Min, Quibi; Steve Mosko; David Nevins, Showtime Networks Inc.; Gary Newman, FOX Television Group; Connie Orlando, BET; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Rick Rosen, WME; Peter Roth, Warner Bros. Television Group; Philip W. Schuman, FTI Consulting; Mike Sheldon, Deutsch; Ben Sherwood, Disney Media Networks and Disney/ABC Television Group; and Zack Van Amburg, Apple, Inc.