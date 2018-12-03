Rupert Wyatt is stepping down as director and executive producer of Showtime’s series Halo.

“Showtime’s adaptation of Halo is evolving beautifully with rich characters, compelling stories and powerful scripts,” said Gary Levine, President of Programming, Showtime Networks in a statement. “Obviously, the production demands of this series are enormous, and we have had to add time to the schedule in order to do it right. Sadly, this delay has created a conflict for Rupert, whom we warmly thank for all he has brought to the project.”

This is the latest bump on the road to the screen for the Amblin Television project, which was originally announced in 2013 as one of the big series to launch XBox’s original content effort. It moved to Showtime shortly after XBox Entertainment Studios was shut down in 2014 and had been in the works at the premium cable network for almost four years, with various creative auspices in talks to join for it over the years, including a number of A-list directors who circled the series. The adaptation finally got a green light in June with Wyatt on board.

Halo, which has been casting, will now focus on fining another director. It is going forward.

“It’s with great disappointment that changes to the production schedule of Halo prevent me from continuing in my role as a director on the series,” said Wyatt. “My time on Halo has been a creatively rich and rewarding experience with a phenomenal team of people. I now join the legion of fans out there, excited to see the finished series and wishing everyone involved the very best.”

Halo, an hourlong live-action scripted drama based on the award-winning Xbox video game franchise was written by from Awake creator Kyle Killen who serves as executive producer. Halo (wt) is produced by Showtime in association with Microsoft/343 Industries and Amblin TV. Production was originally slated to begin in early 2019.