President Donald Trump focused his tweets today on the death of George H.W. Bush, the 41st President and a man whom the Commander-in-Tweet has had his differences with over the years.

Trump, who has struggled at times with setting the right tone during moments of national disasters and mourning, was conciliatory toward Bush in his comments and deferred other matters until later.

The tweetstorm so far:

….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018