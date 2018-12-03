Viacom CEO Bob Bakish confirmed a sequel to the popular Netflix young-adult literary adaptation To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 would be the first title in Paramount’s multi-picture deal with the streaming giant.

The sequel had been reported to be in the works earlier this fall, though Jenny Han, who wrote the bestselling To All the Boys books, said as recently as two weeks ago that there was no definitive green light.

AwesomenessTV, acquired by Viacom earlier this year, produced the original and will do likewise for the sequel, which Bakish said “might have a sexier title over time.” The CEO made the remarks during the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York.

Bakish said Netflix research shows the original film “is one of the most-viewed films of all time on the platform.” Its success with a cast filled with Asian actors mirrored that of Crazy Rich Asians on the big screen. Lana Condor, one of the film’s stars, and creator Han have both recently indicated strong interest in doing a sequel.

The alliance with Netflix was revealed last month during Viacom’s fourth-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts but did not get specific about individual titles. The exact rollout plans for the films have also not been specified, or whether a theatrical component is in the offing.

The two companies are “in discussions” about upcoming releases, Bakish said. Future partnership releases will be “a mix of library IP and probably some new IP at a range of budget levels, ranging higher than To All the Boys.”

Paramount got a taste of the potential for working with Netflix when its sold off Cloverfield Paradox to the company on the eve of its planned theatrical release. The streaming service wound up releasing it on the night of the Super Bowl, last February, creating a splash at the start of a year that would see it grow its film efforts exponentially.

On the TV side, Paramount supplies the streaming giant with popular series like 13 Reasons Why.