The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that 20 films are eligible for consideration in the Visual Effects category at the 91st Oscars. Nominations will be unveiled January 22.

Later this month, the Movie Academy’s Visual Effects Branch executive committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.

Last year, Warner Bros’ Blade Runner 2049 won in the category.

Here are this year’s eligible films, in alphabetical order:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Aquaman”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Bumblebee”

“Christopher Robin”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“First Man”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Mortal Engines”

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

“Paddington 2”

“A Quiet Place”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Welcome to Marwen”

The Oscars are set for February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland live on ABC.