Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Normal People, the Northern Ireland-shot drama starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville, A 2019 theatrical release is planned for the film, co-directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn and penned by Irish playwright Owen McCafferty.

Manville and Neeson play an everyday couple with an extraordinary love who must find the humor and grace to face a year of adversity. Brian J. Falconer, David Holmes and Piers Tempest are producers, and Natascha Wharton for the BFI, Stephen Kelliher for Bankside Films, Jo Bamford for Tempo Productions, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology and Mark Huffam are executive producers.

The deal was negotiated with CAA Media Finance and Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.