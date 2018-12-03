Refresh for updates on coverage. NBC News and MSNBC will broadcast special coverage of events honoring President George H.W. Bush starting December 3 as his body arrives to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie and NBC Nightly News‘ Lester Holt will lead coverage of the 41st president’s memorial service from Washington National Cathedral December 5 while Brian Williams will be at MSNBC leading coverage of the memorial service alongside Chris Matthews from Hardball and Nicole Wallace host of Deadline: White House.

Additional coverage and analysis will be provided by NBC political director Chuck Todd of Meet the Press; NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, and NBC News senior correspondent Tom Brokaw. Other correspondents and reporters include Peter Alexander, Geoff Bennett, Tom Costello, Gabe Gutierrez, Garrett Haake, Kasie Hunt, Hallie Jackson, Tammy Leitner, Craig Melvin, Hans Nichols, Kelly O’Donnell, Kerry Sanders, Harry Smith, and Kristen Welker.

Jon Meacham, NBC News contributor and President George H.W. Bush biographer, will contribute to the network’s coverage throughout the week. Andy Card and Michael Beschloss will also report for NBC News while General Barry McCaffrey will be part of MSNBC’s coverage.

NBC News and MSNBC will continue to cover the funeral service in Texas on December 6.