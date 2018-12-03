The Motion Picture Sound Editors has set supervising sound editor Stephen H. Flick to receive of its 2018 MPSE Career Achievement Award. The honor will be presented February 17 during the 66th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards in Los Angeles.

A two-time Sound Editing Oscar winner for Speed (1995) and Robocop (1988) — the latter being a Special Academy Award — Flick has worked on more than 150 films and TV shows over four decades. He also scored Oscar noms for Poltergeist, Die Hard and Total Recall and has three Emmy Awards, for HBO’s Deadlwood (2004) and John Adams (2008) and TNT’s Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (2007).

A master of traditional and cutting-edge sound editing techniques, he is known for his collaborative approach toward sound production. Flick’s many other credits include Apollo 13, Pulp Fiction, Spider-Man, Batman Returns, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Twister, Jackie Brown and 48 Hrs.

“Stephen is a true innovator and the epitome of the sound artist,” said MPSE President Tom McCarthy. “He creates sound that blends organically with picture and brings the film’s world and story to life.”

The MPSE Career Achievement Award recognizes sound artists who have distinguished themselves by meritorious works as both an individual and fellow contributor to the art of sound for feature film, television and gaming and for setting an example of excellence for others to follow.