Model-turned-actress Michele Carey died November 21 from natural causes in her home in Newport Beach. The news was announced on her Facebook page. She was 75.

Shutterstock

Carey was born on February 26, 1943, in Annapolis, Maryland. She was a performer at a very early age as a piano prodigy. At the 13, she won a national contest at the Chicago Music Festival and went on to perform with the Rochester Symphony Orchestra.

After graduating from high school in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was briefly married and had a son during high school. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles with her son to pursue a career in modeling in 1964. While in Hollywood, she took an interest in acting and it wasn’t long before she was on television.

Shutterstock

She appeared on television but then went on to have a small role in the 1965 film How to Stuff a Wild Bikini. The following year, she landed her first major role in the western El Dorado. She starred as the troublemaker Josephine “Joey” MacDonald opposite John Wayne and James Caan.

Her film career would continue in 1968 where she starred alongside Elvis Presley in Live a Little, Love a Little. She also starred in The Sweet Ride (1968) and Dirty Dingus Magee (1970).

Carey’s Hollywood career was filled with guest roles in classic TV series including The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1966), Mission Impossible (1969), and The Wild Wild West (1969). Her other TV credits include Starsky and Hutch, Gunsmoke, The Six Million Dollar Man, The F.B.I., A Man Called Sloane as well as Alias Smith and Jones.

In 1982 she appeared in the TV series The Fall Guy and returned to film in 1986 in Shadow of Kilimanjaro.