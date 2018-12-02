NBC has ordered two extra episodes each from each of its Chicago drama series, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med. The pickups, revealed by Chicago PD executive producer/director Eriq LaSalle on Friday, bring the orders for all three shows to 22.

The extra episode order reflects the ratings success NBC has had this fall with the #OneChicago-branded lineup on Wednesday, the first time three Chicago series have aired on the same night.

The increase brings the episode count for all three Chicago series to full-season 22.

Flagship Chicago Fire, now in its seventh season, has always produced at least 22 episodes a season, sometime as many as 24. The same goes for spinoff Chicago PD, now in its sixth season, which also has aired 22 episodes or more except for its first season, which launched in midseason. Chicago Med, which is in its fourth season, aired 23 episodes in its second season, which started in September, and 18-20 in Seasons 1 and 3, which did not premiere until November.

The Chicago dramas come from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Prods. and Universal TV.