Lindsay Lohan makes her return to reality next month. MTV said today that its docuseries Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 8.

Produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (The Challenge. The Real World), the program follows the actress, influencer and entrepreneur as she expands her business empire in Greece with the launch of her new club, Lohan Beach House. But she won’t do it alone.

Viewers will get to see a new side of Lohan as she calls the shots with her handpicked team of young and ambitious VIP hosts, who will have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury. But when the lines between romance, friendship and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet.

Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Andrea Metz, Lily Neumeyer, Jessica Zalkind and Ben Hurvitz serve as executive producers for MTV. Lohan is represented by APA.

MTV will offer a sneak peek at the series at 8 p.m. New Year’s Day. The net also plans a special called Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments (workign title) at 10 p.m. January 7. Watch a teaser for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club here.