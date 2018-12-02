PBS’ Masterpiece has released the first trailer for Les Misérables, the upcoming six-part event adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, set for premiere on Masterpiece in 2019. A co-production from Lookout Point and BBC Studios, the drama stars Dominic West as Jean Valjean, David Oyelowo as Javert, Lily Collins as Fantine and Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier.

Penned by Andrew Davies (Pride & Prejudice), the non-musical adaptation of the beloved tale delves deep into the many layers of Valjean and Javert’s cat-and-mouse relationship, and set against the epic backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. Tom Shankland is directing.

Cast also includes Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor as Marius and Erin Kellyman as Eponine.

Davies exec produces with Faith Penhale for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios, Mona Qureshi for BBC One and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. West and Oyelowo have also taken executive producer credits. Chris Carey is producing.

BBC Worldwide is handling international distribution.

Check out the trailer above.