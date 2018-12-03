EXCLUSIVE: Laura Moss and Brendan J. O’Brien have been commissioned to write the screenplay for the film adaptation to Our Lady Of The Inferno, the 1980s Times Square set horror book by journalist Preston Fassel. The book was released earlier this year as the first novel under Fangoria’s Fangoria Presents imprint. Moss and O’Brien will work on the script in collaboration with Fassel, who will serve as an executive producer along with Phil Nobile Jr. Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk, Brawl In Cell Block 99) and Amanda Presmyk will produce.

Taking place over the course of nine days, the book tells the intersecting stories of two deadly women: Ginny Kurva, a 21-year-old polymath who works as a madam to a stable of working girls, and Nicolette Aster, a city safety inspector who moonlights as a serial killer, kidnapping women at night to hunt and murder them in a labyrinth she created in the Staten Island landfill.

Moss and O’Brien, both repped by UTA, are currently in development on After Birth, which is also set up at Fangoria with Moss directing. Their short film, Allen Anders, premiered at this year’s SXSW fest. Moss is also attached to direct supernatural horror film Hide Your Eyes.

Fangoria, which was acquired by Texas-based production company Cinestate, recently wrapped production on Satanic Panic, directed by Chelsea Stardust and starring Rebecca Romijn.