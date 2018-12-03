As Jane the Virgin is heading into its fifth and final season, the CW and the creative auspices behind the dramedy are reteaming for a potential spinoff. The network has put in development the untitled project, from the original series’ creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, star Gina Rodriguez, executive producer Ben Silverman, executive producer/director Brad Silberling. and studio CBS TV Studios.

Details of the spinoff, written by Jane scribe Valentina Garza and directed by Brad Silberling, are not being revealed but I hear that the spinoff is envisioned as a soapy, telenovela-inspired anthology series in the tradition of Jane the Virgin, where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself.

The first installment, referred to as Tar & Roses, takes place at the intersection of Napa Valley wine country and the San Francisco art scene.

This is not a character spinoff though there had been a lot of talk over the years about a potential Rogelio Jane spinoff starring Jaime Camil.

Garza and Silberling executive produce alongside Rodriguez, Urman, Silverman, Joanna Klein and Emily Gipson.

CBS Television Studios is producing with Urman’s Sutton Street Prods., Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Prods and Silverman and Howard T. Owners’ Propagate.

Garza is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment Partners and Alex Kohner at Morris Yorn Barnes. Rodriguez is repped by CAA and Urman is with UTA.