EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media has picked up the North American distribution rights to Untogether, the Emma Forrest directorial debut film starring Jamie Dornan (50 Shades Of Grey), Jemima Kirke (HBO’s Girls), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), Lola Kirke (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), and Billy Crystal (When Harry Met Sally). Premiering earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, the dramatic comedy will have a day-and-date release on February 8.

Written by Forrest, the story follows Nick (Dornan) and Andrea (Jemima Kirke) whose one nightstand evolves into something more. He’s a doctor and author whose heroics in the Middle East gained him international fame. She is a writing prodigy fully consumed with destructive vices, navigating Los Angeles without a driver’s license or credit card and sharing a home with her sister Tara (Lola Kirke), who is dealing with relationship issues of her own. Tara slowly slips away from her boyfriend Martin (Mendelsohn), who gave up his Australian fame as a rock ‘n’ roll god to be with her. Her way of acting out is to lose herself in religion and seek solace in a charismatic Rabbi (Crystal).

Jennifer Grey, Alice Eve and Scott Caan co-star in the feature from Redwire Pictures, Sterling Road Films, Culminant Media, and Casadelic Pictures. Luke Daniels, Brandon K. Hogan, and Scott LaStaiti produced the pic while Scott Adler, Alex Cutler, Vijay Amritraj, and Prakash Amirtraj served as exec producers.

The deal was negotiated by Freestyle’s Rachel Koehler.