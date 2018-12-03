EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Jacinda Barrett (Bloodline), Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) and Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) will lead cast in CJ Entertainment’s horror-thriller remake Hide And Seek. Principal photography begins this week in New York City.

Actor-director Joel David Moore (Youth In Oregon) is directing the redo of NEW’s 2013 hit which took more than $35M at the Korean box office. Bones and Dodgeball actor Moore adapted the screenplay from writer-director Huh Jung’s original.

The socially-minded horror, which nods to the crisis in affordable housing and the growing chasm between rich and poor, follows a man searching for his long-lost brother who stumbles upon a secret world of squatters terrorizing the homes of unsuspecting tenants.

Korean powerhouse CJ Entertainment, which is growing its U.S. footprint, developed the remake and is financing and producing the film, which is due to be the first in a slate of genre movies released by CJ’s specialty genre label 413 Pictures.

Producing for CJ Entertainment are Tae-sung Jeong, CEO of CJ Entertainment, and Francis Chung, Vice President and Head of International Film Production. Joel David Moore and Jerry Ko, CJ’s Head of International are executive producers.

Fred Lee, CJ Entertainment’s Los Angeles-based Director of Development, Khan Kwon, CJ’s Seoul-based Production Executive, and Mina Hwang, Creative Executive, are overseeing production. Hyde Park International is handling international sales.

CJ’s Francis Chung said, “The original was very successful because of its unique yet relevant approach to an elevated thriller, and Joel delivered us a story that builds upon the original in a fresh and terrifying way. We are so excited to have an exceptional cast led by Jonathan, Jacinda, Joe and Mustafa, and can’t wait to entice both fans of the original and new audiences alike.”

Rhys Myers is represented by ICM Partners. Barrett is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Pantoliano is represented by Agency for Performing Arts and American Program Bureau. Shakir is repped by The Gersh Agency and Robyn Bluestone Management.