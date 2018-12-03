Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger will join The Thundermans and iCarly in surpassing the 100-episode mark. The network has ordered an additional 10 episodes of the series, TV’s number-one live-action show with kids 2-11 and kids 6-11. The order brings Henry Danger‘s series’ total to 117 episodes, making it Nick’s longest-running live-action sitcom, currently in its fifth season.

In the 100th episode, titled “Man Cave Self Destruct,” after Schwoz’s family reunion causes chaos in the Man Cave, Captain Man reveals a “Superheroes Only” room in the Man Cave for peace and quiet. Jealous, Charlotte, Jasper and Schwoz make a cooler room to show them up. As the gang fights over who gets the better room, things get blown out of proportion.

Created by Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen, Henry Danger follows the adventures of Henry Hart (Jace Norman) who gets selected by superhero Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) to be his apprentice. After promising to keep his new identity a secret, Henry must navigate a double life balancing the challenges of high school with the crazy adventures of a crime fighter. The series also stars Riele Downs as Charlotte Page, Sean Ryan Fox as Jasper Dunlop, Ella Anderson as Piper Hart, Michael D. Cohen as Schwoz Schwartz,” and Jeffrey Nicholas Brown as Jake Hart.

Christopher J. Nowak serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jake Farrow is executive producer.