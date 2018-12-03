Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards will be postponed two days until Friday, Dec. 7, due to scheduled memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

The nominations originally were set for Wednesday, Dec. 5, but the Recording Academy announced today that the two-day delay is necessary to avoid conflict with the state funeral for Bush. Select Grammy nominees are announced first on CBS This Morning and Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A full list of nominees will be available at 8:45 a.m. ET on Grammy.com.

Bush’s state funeral will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday. The former president’s body will be on public view in the nation’s capital today, with the state funeral planned for Wednesday and a private church service in Houston on Thursday.

The 61st Annual Grammy Award honor the best in recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. The awards special, live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center, airs Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS.