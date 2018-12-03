Netflix has set January 18 for the Season 5 premiere of Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the respective title characters. As the press notes puts it — and fans of the series will understand: “They’re back, and out of f*cks to give.” Check out an announcement GIF below.

That’s not the first time the series’ has had a racy season-premiere date announcement. Back in February 2017, Netflix touted G&F‘s return using the title duo’s vibrator products. That’s one way to generate buzz.

Netflix

Hailing from Skydance Television,Grace and Frankie follows the title duo, whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands (Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston) reveal they are gay and leave their wives for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children (Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn), they discover the true definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way. RuPaul is among the Season 5 guest stars.

Tomloin has been Emmy-nomination for all four of the series’ seasons but has yet to win. Fonda also got a Best Actress Emmy nom in 2017. Both also have been up for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series in each of the past two years.