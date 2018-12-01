CBS came out on top in the Friday ratings race, with MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods all scoring big numbers, helping the network to an easy victory on the night.

Starting at 8 PM, MacGyver (O.8/4 in demographics, 6.47 million viewers) got the night rolling, its episode up one-tenth of a point among 18-49, topping its previous two. Then Hawaii Five-O stepped in with an equally strong 0.8/4, 7.39 million showing, holding onto the previous gains.

The only minor disappointment came at 10 PM, where Blue Bloods had an 0.8/4, 8.48, a slight drop from its previous 0.9.

At ABC, Child Support had a new episode at 8 PM (0.5/3, 3.19) and a re-run at 9 PM (0.5/3, 2.85), causing a rise of 0.5 over the show’s previous airing. That helped 20/20 to soar upward at 10 PM (0.6/3, 3.12 million), a tenth of a point up from two weeks before.

NBC saw Blindspot up a tenth to 0.5/3 and 2.65, while Midnight Texas (0.4/2, 1.89) held steady. Round out the evening, Dateline was also steady at 0.5/3, 2.89.

Fox had the Pac-12 championship between the Washington Huskies and the Utah Utes the entire night, scoring an 0.8/4, 3.43 million.