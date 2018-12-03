Fox has put in development single camera comedy Eight from writer Alison Bennett (You’re the Worst), Rob Rosell (New Girl, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and 20th Century Fox TV, where Bennett is under an overall deal.

Written by Bennett, in Eight, after a whirlwind romance that resulted in a baby and a wedding (in that order), children of divorce Jillian and Trevor attempt to carve out their own family’s identity, with eight grandparents there to offer eight million different opinions.

Bennett and Rosell executive produce. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Bennett is co-executive producer on ABC/20th TV’s freshman comedy Single Parents, and serves as supervising producer on FX’s You’re The Worst which premieres its fifth and final season in 2019.

Rosell served as an executive producer on the first 10 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, wrote on 20th TV’s Fox comedy series The Mick and served as a co-executive producer on New Girl.

Bennett is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman. Rosell is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.