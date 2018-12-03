Scenario: Your client has an important engagement, but he’s been, well, otherwise engaged. It’s not a case of “who ya gonna call?” — because the burden is on you. How to handle it? You just handle it.

Here is the first teaser trailer for Flack, the celebrity-PR drama starring Anna Paquin that premieres February 21 on Pop. The Oscar winner plays Robyn, a quick-witted American publicist living in London who is an expert in her craft but a complete self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. Robyn’s work as a crisis PR strategist is fast-paced and unpredictable as she counsels ill-behaved high-profile clients in a world where problems can go viral in an instant.

Pop

During a set visit in April, Paquin told Deadline: “I see this era of television as one in which women’s roles are interesting, flawed and complicated, where they’re not necessarily perfect. People are not going to mind that Robyn’s not very sympathetic, they’re going to be enthralled with the story, seeing a real human. There was a real fear [before] that people would switch off if girls weren’t nice, but those girls are boring to watch and don’t reflect who most of us are in general. It’s nice that entertainment is catching up with reality.”

Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson and Rebecca Benson also star in Pop original, whose guest stars include Bradley Whitford. Peter Cattaneo directs the six-episode series. Check out Paquin’s handiwork above, and tell us if she’s someone you’d hire for the job.