Refresh for latest…: In a weekend dominated by holdovers and expansions, Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald leads the international box office for the third session in a row, conjuring $40.2M in 80 markets. That brings the overseas cume to $385.3M and global across the $500M mark to $519.6M. On the other end of the spectrum, WB’s Crazy Rich Asians was dead on arrival in China, mustering just $1.2M over the opening frame.

Warner Bros. The China performance of Crazy Rich Asians, which began global rollout in August, is not wholly unexpected. Middle Kingdom authorities took their time giving the pic a slot, waiting until mid-October to set its bow on November 30. A cultural phenomenon domestically, and already a profitable proposition at $238M worldwide box office, CRA’s all-Asian cast is not a novelty in China.

As we’ve previously noted, the market, like other majors in Asia, has its own solidly performing homegrown romcoms. Did folks there really need to see a Westernized version of a genre that is already tailored to their tastes? Turns out, not so much (and for those whose curiosity was piqued by the huge North American success, it’s likely the film was sought out by other means duirng the lengthy interim). Overall, Hollywood romantic comedies are hit-and-miss abroad and the last one in recent memory to gain access to China was Bridget Jones’s Baby which did just about $750K.

A source on the ground in China says of CRA, “Nobody cares about it.” I hear folks aren’t talking about it, or even criticizing it (it has a 6.2 on Douban). “Most just don’t even know of it’s existence,” I’m told. Warner is understood not to have spent big on the pic in the Middle Kingdom, and has rather been pulling out the stops for next week’s early bow of Aquaman.

Does this affect CRA sequel China Rich Girlfriend? There’s been some talk of it potentially shooting in the Middle Kingdom, although I understand a script has yet to be turned in and any decisions about locations will come much further down the line.

Turning back for the moment to FB2, the movie is currently running on par with the original Fantastic Beasts in both the Europe/Middle East/Africa and Latin America regions. China leads all play at $56.2M (about $16M down on the first movie at the same point in release), followed by the UK (which is also soft compared to FB1), Germany, Japan and France. Both Germany and Japan held their No. 1 rankings this session.

20th Century Fox Twentieth Century Fox/New Regency/GK Films’ Bohemian Rhapsody, meanwhile, keeps strutting its stuff across the global stage with a $37M weekend to bring the international box office to $375.1M. This is after the worldwide cume surpassed $500M on Friday, boosted by tiny drops in major markets. Korea is still up (+51%) over its opening weekend with the Freddie Mercury biopic now becoming the market’s all-time top musical. Japan increased 22% from last session and the UK has topped Les Mis at $54.7M. The full weekend was down just 19%.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks The Internet was the big UK newcomer this frame, taking a clear No. 1. The sequel overall is tracking well ahead of its predecessor and still has about half the overseas footprint to come. The full weekend was worth $33.7M in 27 material markets for an international cume of $87.7M after two frames and a global haul of $207M so far.

In other family fare, Universal/Illumination’s The Grinch stole into a further 20 markets to lift the offshore cume to $64.8M with Mexico, China, Japan, Korea and Russia still on deck. The global gift box counts $268.3M to date.

In its 4th China weekend, Sony’s Venom held the No. 2 spot there to cume $262M as its run is expected to now wind down (unless it’s granted a last-minute extension). The full overseas total to date is $631.7M for $844M worldwide.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

