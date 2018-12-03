Fifty years ago today, NBC aired what would become known as the ’68 Comeback Special, which launched the black leather-jacketed Elvis Presley back into the national spotlight. Now the network has set a premiere date for the newly titled Elvis All-Star Tribute, which will feature music superstars re-creating the spectacle – even the staging – of that legendary night.

The Voice‘s Blake Shelton will host the show at 9 p.m. Sunday February 17. Musicians taking part in the tribute will be announced after New Year’s.

NBC

In addition to the musical performances, the two-hour special will showcase rare footage of Presley and interviews from those involved in the special, including Priscilla Presley and director Steve Binder.

NBC unveiled plans back in May to air what then was titled The 50th Anniversary of the Elvis Comeback Special, a look back at NBC’s top-rated show of the 1968-69 season. TV veteran Ken Ehrlich will produce it. “I can remember sitting in front of my television set and watching the Elvis special,” he said. “I already knew that I could never do what he did as an artist, but seeing that show had a great deal to do with my dreams of having a career in television production.”

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last month, died in August 1977 at 42.

Here’s the poster for Elvis All-Star Tribute: