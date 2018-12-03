Bumblebee has found its voice. Maze Runner and Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien is providing the vocals for the title Autobot in Paramount’s first Transformers standalone film, which hits theaters December 21. The Travis Knight-directed origin story will mark the first feature in the franchise to showcase Bumblebee’s real voice. In the previous installments, yellow-and-black Transformer is forced to speak via its car radio.

Set in the 1980s, the prequel stars Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie who, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers and revives Bumblebee, who is refuged in a junkyard. John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider co-star.

The screenplay is by Christina Hodson and Kelly Fremon Craig. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, and Michael Bay are producers. Exec producing are Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham.

