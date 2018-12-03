Starz has acquired the crime drama series Dublin Murders from Fremantle. The eight-episode series is adapted from Tana French’s first two novels in the Dublin Murder Squad crime series, In The Woods and The Likeness.

The atmospheric, psychological thriller, which is currently in production in Belfast and Dublin, is adapted by series creator and writer Sarah Phelps and stars Killian Scott (C.B. Strike) and Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful).

Dublin Murders follows Rob Reilly (Scott) – a smart-suited detective whose English accent marks him as an outsider – who is dispatched to investigate the murder of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin with his partner, Cassie Maddox (Greene). Against his better judgment and protected by his friendship with Cassie, he is pulled back into another case of missing children and forced to confront his own darkness. As the case intensifies, Rob and Cassie’s relationship is tested to the breaking point and when Cassie is sent undercover for another murder case, she is forced to come face to face with her own brutal reckoning.

The cast also includes Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Frank supported by Moe Dunford (Vikings) as Sam, Leah McNamara (Vikings) as Rosalind, Ian Kenny (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Phelan, Eugene O’Hare (The Fall) as Quigley, Jonny Holden (Women on the Verge) as Damien, Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) as O Kelly and Peter McDonald (The Last Kingdom) as Jonathan.

The lead director of Dublin Murders is Saul Dibb supported by John Hayes and Rebecca Gatward. The series is produced by Euston Films, Veritas Entertainment Group and Element Pictures (Room and The Lobster) and executive produced by Sarah Phelps and Saul Dibb, Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos for Euston Films, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen for Veritas Entertainment Group, Ed Guiney for Element Pictures, and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.

Dublin Murders will air on Starz in the U.S. and Canada as well as StarzPlay in Germany, France, Italy and Spain in 2019, with select additional territories to be announced. Fremantle is handling all other rights and territories. The series was originally commissioned by BBC One in the UK for RTÉ, with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Susan Lewis is the Starz executive in charge of Dublin Murders. Executive Director for Program Acquisitions Jill Snider negotiated the deal on behalf of Starz.