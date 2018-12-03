President Donald Trump kicked off the week tweeting about his “extraordinary” meeting with Chinese President Xi at G20, his “very strong and personal relationship” with Xi, describing himself and XI as “the only two people” in the world who “can bring about massive and very positive change” on trade and in North Korea.

Trump was effusive about his “LOVE” of farmers hard hit by Trump’s tariffs, tweeting “China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S.” that he says currently are slapped with a 40% tariff and which, of course, are not grown by farmers. No details on soybeans etc. in the morning tweets so far, except to insist suffering farmers will be “a very BIG and FAST beneficiary of our deal with China. They intend to start purchasing agricultural produce immediately. We make the finest and cleanest product in the World, and that is what China wants. Farmers I LOVE YOU!”

Trump tweeted,”Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field!”

“President Xi and I have a very strong and personal relationship,” Trump tweeted, adding modestly, “He and I are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change, on trade and far beyond, between our two great Nations. A solution for North Korea is a great thing for China and ALL!”

Trump also predicted that he, Xi and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin at some time in the future “will start talking about a meaningful halt” to the “uncontrollable Arms Race.” The U.S., he wrote, “spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!”

And, he complained, “we would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall.” No mention of his failure to get Mexico to pay for the Wall, as promised during his campaign.

“People will NOT be allowed into our Country illegally! We will close the entire Southern Border if necessary,” Trump tweeted, describing his latest plan.

“Also, STOP THE DRUGS!” he added.

