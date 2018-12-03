The President of the United States is insisting his former personal attorney/fixer should serve “a full and complete” prison sentence for admitting to crimes that implicate POTUS.

Donald Trump also accused special counsel Robert Mueller of seeking “lies” from witnesses about Trump, and wet-kissed longtime pal Roger Stone for having the “guts” to say he will not testify about Trump because he has had no contact with him about Russia and would have to make up stuff.

In his tirade Trump said Cohen’s crimes are not related to him. Cohen has admitted to facilitating hush-money payouts to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who both claim they had affairs with Trump long before he ran for office, though Cohen said one of those payments was made at Trump’s direction to influence the ’16 election.

Cohen also admitted lying to Congress in 2017 about when his efforts to move forward a Trump tower in Moscow ended, so as to line up with Trump’s campaign comments on same. Cohen’s lawyers said last week their client is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation, adding that their client also has met with New York state tax officials.

Not long after shivving Cohen, Trump tweeted, mob-ily, “Nice to know that some people still have ‘guts!’,” in re Roger Stone, who has insisted he will not “make up lies about ‘President Trump’.”

That after Stone told ABC’s George STephanopoulos on Sunday, “There’s no circumstance under which I would testify against the president…because I’d have to bear false witness against him. I’d have to make things up, and I’m not going to do that.”

“I’ve had no discussion regarding a pardon,” he added.

Trump’s tweets:

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

….his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018