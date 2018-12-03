EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Exhibit A, a legal drama from The Good Doctor executive producer Daniel Dae Kim, his 3AD production company, and ABC Studios.

Written by Warren Hsu Leonard (How To Get Away With Murder), Exhibit A is based on the South Korean series My Lawyer, Mr. Jo. It centers on disgraced former prosecutor, Andrew Cho, whose career is sabotaged by the corrupt power brokers he’s working to take down. But in losing everything, Andrew discovers something new: a life of purpose. Along with a clever, driven young associate, and alegal staff of loyal misfits, Andrew becomes the fearless, caring, underdog lawyer he was always meant to be. Together they give voice to the voiceless and speak truth to power, no matter the cost.

Leonard executive produces with 3AD’s Kim and Rina Brannen.

If it goes forward, Exhibit A would be a rare U.S. broadcast drama with an Asian lead and the first U.S. drama series outside of the action genre where the main lead is Asian American. ABC also has Fresh Off the Boat, the first American television sitcom starring an Asian-American family in 20 years.

The original series My Lawyer, Mr. Jo (aka Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul-Ho) aired on Korea’s KBS2 in 2016. Kim and his 3AD banner previously developed an U.S. adaptation at CBS during the 2016-17 season with a different writer.

The project marks a return to ABC and ABC Studios for Leonard who worked on the first two seasons of Shondaland’s How To Get Away With Murder. Leonard, born in Tawain to a multiracial family and raised in Maine, currently serves as co-executive producer on ABC Studios’s Marvel’s Runaways, which is going into its second season on Hulu. Leonard’s credits also include legal drama Goliath and Power. He is repped by ICM Partners.

Exhibit A also marks a return to the legal drama genre for Leonard, a Harvard Law School graduate who practiced corporate law, employment and labor law, and for six seasons, served as Deputy General Counsel for the LA Dodgers.

Kim’s 3AD is behind ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios, which is currently airing its second season. 3AD brought the original Korean format to the US, with the ABC adaptation, penned by David Shore, becoming last season’s No. 1-rated drama series. Korea-born Kim also is known for his starring role on Hawaii Five 0. He is repped by UTA and KlevanLongarzo.