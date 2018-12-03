EXCLUSIVE: Solstice Studios has hired Crystal Bourbeau from Lionsgate to become its Head of Acquisitions and International. She will report to Solstice president/CEO Mark Gill.

Bourbeau was most recently Executive Vice President of International Sales and Distribution for Lionsgate, where she spent a decade responsible for the Company’s licensing and distribution initiatives. She has been a key exec in establishing Lionsgate’s global distribution infrastructure, on films that have included The Hunger Games franchise and La La Land, and she shepherded the international success of other blockbuster franchises like The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Now You See Me, and the Saw franchise. Bourbeau’s oversight also included Lionsgate’s third-party sales business for Black Label Media, Participant Media, Thunder Road Films, Alcon Entertainment and River Road Entertainment. She will be based in Los Angeles and New York.

Since forming earlier this year, Solstice has been aggressively staffing up as it plans to produce 3-5 movies per year for a global audience—in the $30-80M budget range, and acquire another 2-4 film per year for wide US distribution. The company was founded by Gill, the former president of Warner Independent Pictures, Miramax Films and Millennium Films, production heads Andrew Gunn and Guy Botham and Marketing and Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese.